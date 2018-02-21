Mike Stevens travels take him off The Pennsylvania Road this week. His visit this time is to a place we suddenly know too well and for all the wrong reasons.
Some Thoughts on Florida
-
Rembering World War I On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Winter Wonderland On The Pennsylvania Road
-
River of Ice On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Collector of Horses
-
Brightening The Night On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
A Long, Winding, and Most Interesting Road
-
Over an Icy River
-
Remembering Our Coal Mining History
-
A Man and His Trains
-
Being Thankful On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge
-
Log Cabin Church
-
Model Trains in Plains