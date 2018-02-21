SHINE Students Build K’NEX Amusement Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Creativity really clicked for students in Luzerne County.

Middle schoolers in Luzerne County's SHINE program built an amusement park out of K'NEX at West Side Career & Technology Center in Kingston on Wednesday.

They used the interlocking plastic pieces to build a Ferris wheel, a roller coaster, and a carousel.

Students each built part of the colorful creations over the course of a few days.

Teachers say the SHINE program helps students learn math, engineering, and problem solving.

SHINE, which stands for Schools and Homes In Education, is an after-school program that started in 2015 and serves more than 300 grade school students from five school districts in Luzerne County.