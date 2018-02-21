Scranton Prep played GAR in the D2 'AAAA' boys basketball playoffs. Leo O'Boyle scored 35 point as the Cavaliers won 69-43.
Scranton Prep vs GAR boys basketball
-
Gar vs Scranton basketball Preps
-
Scranton Prep Boys Hold Off Pottsville in Overtime
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton Prep 67-47
-
Scranton Prep vs Scranton boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
-
GAR vs Scranton boys HS basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Preview Abington Heights
-
Scranton Prep Battles Past Abington Heights 51-45
-
Scranton Prep Runs Past Scranton 64-43 at Lynett Tournament
-
O’Boyle, Simons Ready to Lead Scranton Prep
-
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
Lackawanna League Basketball – Abington Heights and Scranton Prep
-
GAR vs Wyoming Seminary