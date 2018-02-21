Scranton Prep vs GAR boys basketball

Posted 10:40 pm, February 21, 2018, by

Scranton Prep played GAR in the D2 'AAAA' boys basketball playoffs.  Leo O'Boyle scored 35 point as the Cavaliers won 69-43.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

