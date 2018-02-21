Police: Man Caught with $70K worth of Pot

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- A man is locked up in Luzerne County after police discovered more than $70,000 worth of marijuana.

Malik Hudson, 22, of Plains Township, faces drug trafficking charges.

Officers say, in addition to the 17 pounds of marijuana, they also found ecstasy tablets and several hundred dollars in cash.

