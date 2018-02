× Man Dies After Skiing Accident at Camelback Resort

POCONO TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after skiing accident in Monroe County.

Workers at Camelback Resort say a family member reported the 26-year-old skier from Canada missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was later found in the woods off a trail.

Police say he died at the hospital.

Troopers call his death an accident here in Monroe County.