Man Admits to Choking Infant

WILKES-BARRE — A man who choked an infant and beat a woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Derek Reich pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and escape charges.

Police say Reich tried to strangle a 6-month-old baby on Barney Street in Wilkes-Barre in 2016, then punched and kicked the child’s mother when she intervened.

Police handcuffed Reich but he got away and remained on the run for nearly two weeks.