× Now Hiring! Job Fair Coming To Wayne County

More than 25 area businesses from across Wayne County and parts of the Poconos are coming together this week for a community job fair.

Whether you’re looking for a career change or part-time work, the event near Honesdale could help.

The job fair will take place Thursday, February 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the The Himalayan Institute .

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the non-profit that’s hosting the event on Wednesday and explained some of the positions available.

Organizers say people are encouraged to come to the job fair with a resume, prepared to interview for the career they want!

The Himalayan Institute is located at 952 Bethany Turnpike.

Although vendors continue to sign on to be apart of the event, here is the current list of businesses expected to be on hand this Thursday: