Now Hiring! Job Fair Coming To Wayne County

Posted 3:58 am, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:57AM, February 21, 2018

More than 25 area businesses from across Wayne County and parts of the Poconos are coming together this week for a community job fair.

Whether you’re looking for a career change or part-time work, the event near Honesdale could help.

The job fair will take place Thursday, February 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the The Himalayan Institute .

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the non-profit that’s hosting the event on Wednesday and explained some of the positions available.

Organizers say people are encouraged to come to the job fair with a resume, prepared to interview for the career they want!

The Himalayan Institute is located at 952 Bethany Turnpike.

Although vendors continue to sign on to be apart of the event,  here is the current list of businesses expected to be on hand this Thursday:

  1. Woodloch Resort
  2. Wayne County Library
  4. Highlights for Children
  5. Wayne County Employment and Training Center
  6. The Stourbridge Project
  7. Community Vocational Services
  8. Wayne Memorial Hospital
  9. United States Penitentiary Canaan
  10. Wayne Pike Workforce
  11. Dime Bank
  12. Pennsylvania Army National Guard
  13. Leeward Construction
  14. Apple Day Spa
  15. Northeastern Gastroenterology Associates
  16. Bethany Village
  17. Human Resources Center
  18. Forest City Regional School District
  19. Tyler Hill Camp
  20. Ellen Memorial
  21. Wayne Woodlands
  22. Forest City Rehab
  23. Home Depot
  24. Weis Market
  25. Dave’s Foodtown
  26. Camp Bryn Mawr
  27. Ladore Lodge
  28. Nepa Revenue and Funding Group
  29. Shared Housing

