× Former Treasurer admits to Theft from Ambulance Association

WILKES-BARRE — A man pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Tuesday to stealing from the Plains Township Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Paul Zabriski took over $100,000 while serving as the treasurer of the association near Wilkes-Barre.

Zabriski pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft.

41.251559 -75.878960