Fallen Electrical Beam Inside Lehigh Tunnel Closes Part of Turnpike, Damages Vehicles

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP — A fallen electrical beam inside the Lehigh Tunnel has part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down.

State police say the southbound lanes on the northeast extension have been closed since 6 p.m. Wednesday when the beam fell, hitting several vehicles.

Troopers say no one was hurt.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at Mahoning Valley onto Route 209 south to Route 248 east to Route 145 south to Route 22 west. That brings drivers to the Lehigh Valley interchange.

Authorities hope to have the tunnel back open by the morning rush hour.

