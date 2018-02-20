Three Arrested, Three Sought in ESU Stabbing Case
EAST STROUDSBURG — Police have arrested three men for a stabbing on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.
State police say they are looking for three more suspects.
None of these suspects are East Stroudsburg University students and state police say the only student involved was the victim who was stabbed.
Right now, only three men are in custody and warrants have been issued for three others.
State police believe this to be a gang-related incident over drugs.
Dyshawn Mack, Tyrone Wilkins, and Shavelle Mills are all locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility after state police say they were involved in a stabbing incident that took place on the campus of East Stroudsburg University last month.
The three were arrested on Saturday.
State police say they are still looking for three more suspects — Jamari Dortch, Francesco Reid, and Quincy Rhoden.
None of these suspects are ESU students.
The only student was the victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the stabbing.
Campus officials say they were made aware of the arrests Tuesday.
“We had not received that confirmation of any arrests being made in terms of the three suspects that we’re able to release at that time but the official information we sent out was today,” said Kenneth Long, East Stroudsburg University.
According to court papers, the men are believed to be a part of a gang known as the “Black P Stones.” The group is tied to a number of crimes throughout Monroe County.
One of the men arrested, Dyshawn Mack, was found not guilty of attempted murder charges back in October.
Authorities believe the stabbing was over what is being called a “turf war,” a battle between two groups who are dealing drugs to ESU students.
Newswatch 16 spoke to students who are relieved to hear some arrests have been made.
“It’s a difficult process to do, it’s concerning but they are still looking for them. It’s not like they stopped and they have to make sure they catch the right people, they can’t give us false information,” said freshman Marley Reither.
Campus officials say they are actively working with state police and will continue to update students with information as it comes in.
“We do keep close contact with our police and law enforcement so they may have information that differs from the communication that I have but that’s because it’s a law enforcement matter and not available for distribution at times,” Long explained.
Campus officials at ESU say they plan to hold a town meeting with local police for students to discuss the recent crime wave on campus.
A date for that meeting will be announced at a later time.
22 comments
Ban Assault Objects
Of course, they are under-privileged and misunderstood fellows, all. No doubt, they had gosh-darn-diddly good reasons for six dudes to attack and stab one person. Heck, I tend to float that way in Harrisburg traffic, myself. And, I am certain that the weapons used in this dreadful act were legally obtained and duly registered.
If it’s not a handgun, bad people will use anything to commit violence. Not that anyone was ever injured or killed by a baseball bat, ball-peen-hammer, garrote, machete, poison, or piano wire. Absolutely. People don’t kill. Inanimate objects do. Ban all assault objects.
Ain't Nuthin' Like The Real Thang
………or, from idiot people throwing things off of overpasses.
The realistic guy
For all you anti-gun idiots out there, here’s a big win for y’all. I guess the gun control laws worked, they couldn’t but a gun. Now you need to lobby for better knife control laws. Bed bath and beyond better start doing background checks before selling cutlery.
Ain't Nuthin' Like The Real Thang
Right you are, Ken, and Bed, Bath, And Beyond Our Means also needs to really step up on whom they’re selling those whisks to, as well. In the right (or, wrong) hands, a whisk can be disastrous.
Shameekwua
Let’s see…Dyshawn Mack is a trial lawyer…Tyrone Wilkins is a surgeon, and Shavelle Mills is a CFO with a masters in accounting!
Tyler
I bet they were gud boys. Who had a crap career n they were just turning there lives around.
Oh lawdy grand mammy gonna be dispointd
bob
they’re probably going to lose their jobs over this , their fathers are going to be disappointed in them
Tyler
They probably don’t know who there daddy is.
AM Joy Fan
Have you ever considered the fact that systematic discrimination and institutional racism are the catalyst behind these incidents? #BLM
Tyler
You are so wrong. This has nothing to do with racism. It has to due with lazy welfare scum needing more money for rock n newports
bob
no .
mopar driver
These six pieces of crap are not “victims” of anything but themselves , You can plainly see their choice not to work and promote drugs and violence for their own gain is against the good of all , especially black folk . Now just hope the Judge sees to eject them from society for 20 years each .
Ain't Nuthin' Like The Real Thang
AM JOY FAN, have you ever considered that you’re a raving fooktard? Get off of your granny’s sofa, stop eating the corn chips and playing GTA, and get a fooking job that pays more than minimum wage, you deplorable specimen.
John henry
Black guys
Mark Furman
Dyshawn Mack, Tyrone Wilkins, and Shavelle Mills…lol, what a shocker!!! Right off the boat from Ireland!
Tyler
Does there color surprise anyone????
AM Joy Fan
More violence based crime in the U.S. When will this end? Not only do we need to finally do something about guns, look at all of the lives in our area adversely impacted by knife crimes. In the UK they had a campaign of “Surrender your knife – Save a life”. It is high time we implement this here. But our “commander in chief” is too busy covering up his Russia collusion to care about public safety! #safestreets #Impeach45
Tyler
Left wing nut job. No sane person is gonna give up there guns. The problem is too many mentally handicapped people are the ones using guns
AM Joy Fan
This is about racism and oppression, not guns or knives. As renowned scholar Ward Churchill would observer, this is a case of “chickens coming home to roost”
Ain't Nuthin' Like The Real Thang
I have ZERO compassion for people who make a conscious choice to do the wrong things. These bab00ns decided to do the WRONG thing. Over. Out.
bob
“am joy fan” your name says it all , dismissed !
mopar driver
Hey wac job , The story is about six black thugs on a campus whose sole plan was criminal to the point of murder , Sick sad wastes of space is what they and you are .