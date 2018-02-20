Talking Congressional Districts with a Congressman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Inside the Western Pocono Community Library Tuesday night, folks gathered to speak with Democratic Representative Matt Cartwright.

There was talk of gun control, school safety, and Medicare, but there was another popular topic, too: the newly redrawn congressional district map.

The state Supreme Court just unveiled it.

It is a map that would drastically change districts, including Cartwright's.

"Frankly, that's been about the 39th map I've seen in the last month, and we've been following it with interest. We weren't sure what was going to happen,” said Cartwright.

Some voters say they are confused about the new map.

"It is confusing. I have a policy, if it's not broke don't fix it. I don't know what they hope to gain by it, except to give a little more structure, a little more oomph to the Democrats,” said David Schreiber of Albrightsville.

"I think it should be taken out of the hands of politicians and find another way to determine the fairness of the district locations because otherwise every single time that the power changes, the district changes and that's not the right way. That's not the way it should go,” said Jane Keehn of Bangor.

Critics say Democrats do indeed stand to benefit from this new map.

Cartwright is up for re-election this year. With the new map, he said he loses three of his six counties, places where he says he's made great connections and good friends.

"The great part is the wonderful new places I get to represent in the Congress of the United States, great swaths of beautiful country, Wayne County, Pike County."

Republicans say they will challenge the new map in federal court.

A new map must be in place for the May 15 primary.