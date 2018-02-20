Preventing gun violence in the United States is the focus of this edition of Talkback 16.
Talkback 16: Preventing Gun Violence
rich
We don’t need more gun control. He bought that rifle legally he passed the back ground check. The warning signs were missed by people around him. And you all need to get you’re facts right. AR 15 is not an assault rifle.