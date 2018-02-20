Rallying to Save DACA and the Dreamers

HAZLETON -- A group of concerned citizens rallied outside Congressman Lou Barletta's office on South Church Street in Hazleton Tuesday, hoping to send a message to President Trump not to end the immigration program known as DACA.
Ed Solenberger of Bloomsburg brought a sign that read “Love Thy Neighbor.”
“That would be your immigrant neighbor. That would be people coming in. There was a time when strangers were welcome here,” said Solenberger.
DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, has allowed thousands of young people who came to this country as children to attend school, get work permits and buy homes without the threat of deportation.
Dwayne Heisler from Catawissa organized this rally.
“We made a promise to people who, kids who had come over here, that if they followed the rules and got a job, went to school, served in our military, these are people who are doctors and so forth, that they would be able to stay,” said Heisler.
But with Congress working on immigration reform, President Trump has set a March 5 deadline for DACA to end.
If that happens, those DACA recipients who have been living here basically as regular Americans could be vulnerable to being deported.
Marilyn Calderon from Freeland has worked in immigrant education for a decade. Her clients are mostly Hispanic.
“The first thing that they say, 'Why us? We are coming here to help. We're coming here to work hard,'” said Calderon.
“These are people who pay taxes. These are people who are hardworking. You can't have a violation of any law and stay under DACA. You would be deported,” said Heisler, saying the argument that illegal immigrants are criminals doesn’t make sense.
“It's horrible. You work hard. You're playing by all the rules, and then somebody pulls the rug out from under you,” said Bari Snyder from Shamokin. “It doesn't matter when we came. We're all in the same boat, new immigrants should be welcomed.”
Newswatch 16 did receive a statement from Congressman Barletta.
“We can deal with the DACA recipients, who came to America through no fault of their own, in a compassionate way. First we must prove to the American people that we will never have to deal with the problem of illegal immigration again.”
10 comments
John
People who come here legally are welcome…people who sneak in, not so much. This is liberal propaganda…now we are supposed to call illegal aliens “Dreamers” Gimme a break….lol
joe
There was a time when immigrants came here LEGALLY, LEARNED THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE, WENT TO SCHOOL & WORKED FOR A LIVING.
They didn’t look for OR expect handouts, there were TWO parents present, the children had manners, didn’t carry guns, deal or do drugs, join gangs, had respect for human life, respected the American Flag, stood for & said the Pledge Of Allegiance.
Those type of immigrants are welcome to our Country anytime with welcome arms.
Gary k
Send them back !all of them!!!!!!
CeeMe
Dreamers, you’re in your current position, because of the unwise decision your parents made to come here illegally. Blame them, not this country which owes you nothing. Go to the home of your parents and you’ll adjust to their and your homeland, just as you did here. Also, the Democrats seem to have abandon you because they couldn’t get their way. Trump wanted to help you, but he’s racist, hateful and all that other stuff, right? This country belongs to U.S. citizens and we’ll decide who stays here. If we say no chain migration, a wall and other things, then that’s what we mean. Too bad the Dems and other selfish, entitled foreigners like your relatives, trashed your chance.
Dave
The dreamers! they all want to come to America!, I see some of them in my workplace, they can’t speak English hardly at all, I just avoid them, most of them are not even legally an American citizen!! I do not agree with a bunch of Spanish people having a conversation when everyone else around them doesn’t even know what they are saying! BUILD THE WALL!!!
John
I was doing some temp work at one of the Kane warehouses in Taylor Pa…85-90% of the people working there were Mexican, most did not speak english at all.
joe
Kane wouldn’t hire illegals, too much to lose.
I give them credit for working.
Writer Girl
They might not be dreamers, but I know what you mean as I worked in a similar place back in the day. The Hispanics talked in Spanish all day long. So rude, but they didn’t care. If Americans talked that much, they’d be reprimanded. Whenever there was a problem, the Americans had to fix it. We also had more taken out in taxes than the foreigners, who weren’t citizens yet. The Hispanics also got lawyers whenever their friends came looking for a job and couldn’t speak English. Then these entitled, pompous jerks wonder why we can’t stand them. The company eventually closed, probably because the Hispanics spent too much time showing their non-English speaking friends how to do their jobs, so production was comprimised and the rest of them talked more than they worked.
Bill
diversity made Hazelton a shole
Shiek Yerboutti
Evidently, they think they made Hazleton a better place.