Berwick battled Lake-Lehman in D2 girls 'AAAA' playoffs. Reese Mensinger scored 17 points to lead Berwick to a 61-48 win.
Lake-Lehman vs Berwick girls basketball
-
Lake-Lehman Girls Triumph Over Pittston Area 52-48
-
Berwick vs Holy Redeemer boys basketball
-
Gavin Davis Makes Team USA: Following in the Footsteps of Jayson Terdiman
-
Lake-Lehman vs Montrose wrestling
-
Honesdale vs Lake-Lehman Area wrestling
-
-
Man Arrested in Florida in Connection with Berwick Homicide
-
Man Brought Back To Berwick For Toddler Homicide Charge
-
Jayson Terdiman Training for Winter Olympics
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017
-
Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships
-
-
Connor McGovern And Brandon Smith Two Local Players On Penn State Making Big Impact
-
Holy Redeemer vs Crestwood girls basketball
-
Search Continues for Missing Man in Luzerne County