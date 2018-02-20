× Karate Instructor Sent to Prison for Sex Assault on Student

SCRANTON — A karate instructor in Lackawanna County has been sentenced for sexually abusing one of his students.

John Smith was sentenced Tuesday to six and a half to 16 years in prison for the abuse of a 9-year-old boy.

He was found guilty last year of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Smith, the owner of Serenity Martial Arts in Clarks Summit, was arrested in January of 2017.

Court papers show Smith would spank the 9 year old, and on several occasions, dared him to take off his clothes while they were alone during lessons.

