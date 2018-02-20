× Dealing With School Threats

BLOOMSBURG — We’ve seen reports of one threat after another at some schools in our area following last week’s deadly shooting in Florida.

It raises the question: “how do schools handle the threats?”

The Bloomsburg Area School District had what officials there call “an alleged threat” this past the fall. Since then, the district has been working to keep students and parents informed in case of a real emergency.

Each morning, more than 1,000 students walk through the doors in the Bloomsburg Area School District. School administrators are working to protect those students from any possible threats.

Almost a week removed from the deadly shooting in Florida, Bloomsburg Superintendent Donald Wheeler says protection starts with communication.

“Kids, adults, community members feel comfortable saying here’s what we are hearing here is what we are seeing and it may be a false report but we would rather have a false and move through that,” Wheeler said.

“I think students stepping up and reporting it will keep us most safe,” said senior Haley Windon.

The district developed a step by step threat assessment for school officials to follow.

After an alleged threat in the fall, Bloomsburg Area High School Principal Mellisa Day says this new procedure will keep a clear line of communication.

“We recognized that it was important to share the procedures if there was a threat against the students and the school,” Day said.

The threat assessment helps school officials deal with all levels of threats.

“If we find a weapon, if there is a verbal threat with specific information, if we find things on social media that cross the line, if we have potential with drugs or anything like that, then we definitely call the police,” said Wheeler.

Superintendent Wheeler believes in staffing all of the district’s buildings with guidance counselors, even having at least some to help monitor social media.

“Guidance counselors will help us take a proactive stance, besides security, helping students feel comfortable and safe in school.”

Bloomsburg Area school officials urge students if they see something to say something to help keep the school safe.