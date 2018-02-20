Confusion in Luzerne County over Proposed Congressional Districts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The new map of congressional districts in Pennsylvania will split one area of Luzerne County into two different districts.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court released a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts on Monday, a big change from the old map.

The court ordered a new map over concerns about gerrymandering -- where legislative districts are drawn to favor one party over another.

For the past several years, the borough of Dallas and Dallas Township were part of the 11th Congressional District. The new map drawn by the court cuts splits the Dallas area into the 8th and 9th Congressional Districts.

To clear up some of the confusion, we sat down with a political science professor at Wilkes University.

"The new map appears to provide more balanced districts, where either party has a better opportunity to pick up a seat," said professor Thomas Baldino.

"One of the things that was problematic with the previous map was that the districts divided far too many municipalities. This one divides fewer counties and fewer municipalities. That said, it's impossible to not divide some municipalities. Unfortunately, Dallas is divided," Baldino said.

If the new congressional map withstands any court challenges, it will be in effect for this year's May primary.