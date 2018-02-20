Confusion in Luzerne County over Proposed Congressional Districts

DALLAS -- The new map of congressional districts in Pennsylvania will split one area of Luzerne County into two different districts.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court released a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts on Monday, a big change from the old map.
The court ordered a new map over concerns about gerrymandering -- where legislative districts are drawn to favor one party over another.
For the past several years, the borough of Dallas and Dallas Township were part of the 11th Congressional District. The new map drawn by the court cuts splits the Dallas area into the 8th and 9th Congressional Districts.
To clear up some of the confusion, we sat down with a political science professor at Wilkes University.
"The new map appears to provide more balanced districts, where either party has a better opportunity to pick up a seat," said professor Thomas Baldino.
"One of the things that was problematic with the previous map was that the districts divided far too many municipalities. This one divides fewer counties and fewer municipalities. That said, it's impossible to not divide some municipalities. Unfortunately, Dallas is divided," Baldino said.
If the new congressional map withstands any court challenges, it will be in effect for this year's May primary.
David R
It would be nice if one of the stories spelled out the exact words of the relevant part of the state constitution. Perhaps there was such a story I missed?
Plains Girl
According to what I know about the Back Mountain and what is available on the internet, this new map did not ‘split’ a community. Dallas Borough and Dallas Township are two distinctly different municipalities. Each has their own local government and their own police department. Saying that the new maps split this community is deceiving.
AM Joy Fan
Please, don’t get me started about “fair elections”! Russian meddling anyone? Hillary getting almost 3 million more votes? We honest legislators and public servants like the DOJ to level the playing field.
Shiek Yerboutti
Yet another example of the liberal court trying to play the role of the legislature. I wish people would read the ballot before voting for judges.