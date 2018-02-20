× Area Kids Review New York Toy Fair

Big toys, big fun, all in the Big Apple! Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey showcased his follow up story to the New York Toy Fair on Tuesday morning.

The event is considered one of the largest toy fairs in the world. It spans a little over seven football fields inside the Javitz Center in New York City.

Although the New York Toy Fair is not open to the public, Newswatch 16 was invited to bring along some kids who have made appearances with WNEP’s Ryan’s Run campaign.

The youngsters included 6-year-old Jake Olmsted who’s been featured in the campaign many times as well as his twin sister Lucy and older brother Isaac.

Ryan traveled to the Empire State on Monday with the Olmsted Family from Dallas.

Click here to watch their journey into the city on Monday.

The New York Toy Fair ends Tuesday, February 20.

There is a similar event planned for November that is open to the public. It’s called the New York Play Fair. Head here for information!