A grocery store company is making a big buy of its own.

The Wall Street Journal reports Albertsons is buying a chunk of Rite Aid.

The grocery store chain based in Idaho is picking up the parts of Rite Aid that aren’t being sold to Walgreens.

Last year, Walgreens agreed to buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores for $5.2 billion which essentially cut Rite Aid in half, leaving it with 2,350 stores after the deal is done.

The two organizations are worth roughly $24 billion, combined, including debt.