Wilkes hosts Misericordia in the first round of the MAC Freedom Conference Men's basketball playoffs. The Colonels won the first two meetings between the teams this season.
Wilkes and Misericordia ready to play in playoffs
-
King’s at Misericordia Men’s basketball
-
Eastern vs Misericordia Men’s college basketball
-
Misericordia Men’s basketball
-
Misericordia Tops Rutgers-Newark, 80-68
-
Susquehanna at Misericordia Men’s College Basketball
-
-
Wilkes Men Top King’s 76-64 in 99th Meeting
-
DeSales @ Wilkes Men’s basketball
-
Marywood vs Centenary CSAC women’s basketball
-
Petition to Stop Controversial Speaker at Misericordia Graduation
-
Michael Leighton The Newest Goalie In Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Adds Depth To The Penguins
-
-
Allen vs Pocono Mountain West boys basketball
-
Valley Forge vs Wilkes women’s basketball
-
Wyalusing Valley vs North Penn Mansfield boys basketball