Wilkes and Misericordia ready to play in playoffs

Posted 10:40 pm, February 19, 2018, by

Wilkes hosts Misericordia in the first round of the MAC Freedom Conference Men's basketball playoffs.  The Colonels won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s