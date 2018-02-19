× Threats Lead to Optional Day for Students

TUNKHANNOCK — Perceived threats on social media following last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida led a superintendent in Wyoming County to deem school as optional on Monday.

Tunkhannock Area School District officials met with local law enforcement to devise a response plan after possible threats were made on social media. District officials don’t believe there is any imminent threat to staff or students, but because of those threats, school was optional for students on Monday.

Over the weekend, these posts were made on social media, causing Tunkhannock Area School District superintendent to leave a message on parents’ phones Sunday night, considering the posts possible threats.

“The decision to send your child to school tomorrow is yours, but please know that we are making every effort to keep every child safe,” Tunkhannock Superintendent Heather McPherson said in the message.

District officials and police don’t believe the threats are imminent to students or staff, but they were enough for some parents to keep their children home from school.

“I think they were nervous, actually. My husband wasn’t as nervous as I was, but when you get a call saying that school is optional, whether or not they can go to school, I think there was some sort of threat,” Tammy Hopkins of Lake Winola said.

One employee noticed a police presence at the school on Monday. She’s also a parent of a student.

“He just feared that being in the middle school this year, that he was scared for what might happen. So, I pretty much left the choice up to him as to whether or not he wanted to go or not. He decided that he didn’t want to go and I chose to let him stay home for the day,” said Kelly Kozlansky.

News of the threats quickly caught the attention of students.

“I think it was a really bad choice for the guy to share what he did on social media. He definitely kind of ruined his life with that. I think it was a safe choice for them to send out the call and tell us that it’s our option if we can stay or not,” said junior Katie Jo Cadwalader.

One man Newswatch 16 spoke with has a son who just recently graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School. He tells us that he’d be willing to pay more taxes if that meant the school district invested in more security equipment to keep kids safe.”Our schools are well protected. We do not have the medal protectors like, say, Hazleton does, but if it takes that much effort to protect our kids, do it. I’ll pay the tax,” Frank Hoefert said.

School district officials were not willing to go on camera or release any attendance figures, but say they do not believe there is any serious threat involving these social media posts.