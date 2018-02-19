These Photos of Twins Posing as Winter Olympians Are Melting Everyone’s Hearts

Posted 3:20 pm, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:54PM, February 19, 2018

ROSAMOND, Calif. — A pair of identical twins from California are showing their American spirit by posing as Olympians on Instagram.

Meagen Shemenski of Rosamond has been dressing up her twin boys Zachary and Benjamin in Olympic outfits and posting them to Instagram during the Winter Games.

Every great @teamUSA athlete has a behind the scenes support team, or in our case side by side support! Why skate alone when you can skate with your brother and bestie?! Adam Rippon (@adaripp) sorry you have to go it alone today, but we are cheering for you and the rest of the @usfigureskating team just the same! And because we love dance something fierce, kudos to @benjischwimmer for Adam’s magical choreography. 🕺🔥❄️⛸ Photo credit/incredible costume design: @gen719 @nbcolympics @olympics @hederjon . #winterolympictwins #babyolympics #teamUSA #winterolympics2018 #bladesofglory #fireandice #chazzmichaelmichaels #jimmymacelroy #willferrell #jonheder #everydayolympics #usfigureskating #pyeongchang2018 #officialtwinmom #twinterolympics

A post shared by Meagan Shemenski (@andsothereweresix) on

Photographer Genevieve Collins helped put the shoot together. Shemenski tells Newswatch 16 that she has had the best time with this project and that she will be posting photos through the closing ceremonies.

