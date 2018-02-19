School Bus Involved in Crash in Poconos

Posted 5:56 pm, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:55PM, February 19, 2018

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — Four students and the driver were hurt in a school bus crash in Monroe County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 191 and Gallagher Road near Tobyhanna.

The bus was carrying students from the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

Police say there were six children on the bus. The driver lost control and hit a tree. Four of the students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

