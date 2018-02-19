× ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Turns 50, Here Are Some Ways to Celebrate

PITTSBURGH — 50 years ago, Fred Rogers first asked viewers to be his neighbor.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” premiered on Feb. 19, 1968, airing 895 episodes over the course of its 31 year run, ending in 2001.

PBS will mark the occasion with the retrospective “Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like”set to air March 6 at 8 p.m..

The star-studded look back on the popular children’s program is just one of several upcoming projects centered on the show and its loveable host.

Feeling nostalgic? You can watch the very first episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” as part of your Amazon Prime subscription. Non-prime members can check out the episode for $1.99.

The documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” was a big hit at Sundance Film Festival is expected to arrive in theaters in June.

Mister Rogers will soon live in every neighborhood across America, thanks to a stamp issued by the United States Postal Service.

The stamp is set for release on March 23.

Also, a biopic “You Are My Friend,” starring Tom Hanks, is in the works.