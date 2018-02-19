Lucky Charms Unveils New Unicorn Marshmallow
Minneapolis, MN — Out with the old, in with the new.
Earlier this month, General Mills announced it was retiring the hourglass marshmallow and asked fans to vote on the next lucky charming by using an emoji.
On Twitter Monday, the cereal maker announced that the hourglass will be replaced with a new “magical unicorn” marshmallow.
“We decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves – kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened,” Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms told KABC.
The new magical unicorn marshmallow will be the cereals first new lucky charm in 10 years.
8 comments
