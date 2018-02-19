× Lucky Charms Unveils New Unicorn Marshmallow

Minneapolis, MN — Out with the old, in with the new.

Earlier this month, General Mills announced it was retiring the hourglass marshmallow and asked fans to vote on the next lucky charming by using an emoji.

If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us! pic.twitter.com/kcrNFeWKIp — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 13, 2018

On Twitter Monday, the cereal maker announced that the hourglass will be replaced with a new “magical unicorn” marshmallow.

“We decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves – kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened,” Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms told KABC.

The new magical unicorn marshmallow will be the cereals first new lucky charm in 10 years.