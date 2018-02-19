× Looking for Deals on Presidents Day

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — While many places are closed this Presidents Day, it seems many businesses in our area have made a tradition of their own, offering big sales.

But in this digital age, are these marked-down prices still pulling in customers over the holiday?

Ann Judd was on the hunt for a new sectional.

“We have three places that we decided to check out to see what they had,” she said.

Hoping to bring in more customers who have the day off, many big box stores and family-run businesses like Beiter’s Home Center — a furniture and appliance store in South Williamsport — run big sales for Presidents Day.

“We didn’t even think of that, but we’re really glad to see the sales that they have going on here so I’m hoping to get a good price,” Judd said.

A lot of other customers came out knowing there would be sales on Presidents Day.

George and Ruth Cook came prepared. They expected there would be other customers taking advantage of the sales.

“When I pulled into the lot, I seen there were a lot more cars here than recently, so apparently people know,” George Cook said.

“Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday were absolutely phenomenal days and it looks like we’re going to wind up pretty good,” said Joe Beiter of Beiter’s Home Center.

While online sales remain the same, Beiter’s employees tell Newswatch 16 Presidents Day weekend is one of their busiest times of the year in store because of customers who want to see the products in the person.

Whether or not people know about the sales, it seems many who have off take the time to come in and shop.

“It’s a good day to be out, have lunch, and just relax and do something a little different,” Ann Judd said.

On this Presidents Day, that means shopping in South Williamsport.