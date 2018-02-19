× Long Weekend on the Slopes in the Poconos

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP — It’s been a good Presidents Day weekend for skiing and snowboarding at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton.

Nick Veriabo from Havertown is back for round two with his son.

“We were here Saturday night when it was snowing and it was awesome so we took the opportunity to come on back,” Veriabo said.

Directors at the ski resort in Lower Towamensing Township say this was a record-breaking weekend for visitors.

“It’s the first time we’ve had numbers like that in a couple of years just because it’s been so interesting with the weather,” said Melissa Yingling, Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

It’s about to get interesting once again. Over the next few days, temperatures are forecast to be nearing 70 degrees.

Hearing warm weather is on the way is not good news to skiers, especially during the season. But they say they will hit the slopes while they can and the weather is cold.

“Crazy, right? Lily wanted to open the pool but no, not yet. Yeah, it’s going to be very warm, unfortunately, maybe no more skiing, but we will see,” said Daniel Somogyi, New York State.

“Not too happy about it, not too happy for skiing. Hopefully, we get a cold blast towards the end of February or March and maybe we can get out here again,” said Veriabo.

The marketing director at the resort says while the slopes might get slushy over the next few days, crews will maintain the mountain as best as they can.

“Anytime there is any kind of a warmup, we just ride it out and see how it goes and just hope that we get cooler temperatures overnight so we can replenish what we lose during the day,” said Yingling.

If you plan to ski or snowboard at Blue Mountain over the next few days, directors encourage you to visit the resort website for updates and information.

