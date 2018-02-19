× Harlem Globetrotters Teach Kids to Slam Dunk Bullys

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Some kids in Wilkes-Barre had the day off for Presidents Day and learned how to stop bullying from a world-famous Harlem Globetrotter.

Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin has a lot of tricks but one he taught some kids in Wilkes-Barre doesn’t have to do with a basketball.

“They’re going to see this guy who’s 6 foot 8, 225 pounds, and they’re like if he was bullied and he can make it through it, then maybe I can too.”

McClurkin was also teaching them a lesson in compassion and how to block a bully’s game.

“Tell the teacher if someone is bullying someone and just walk away from a bully,” Tatiania Pena.

“When you don’t stand up that person is just going to get hurt and it’s not right,” Kyara Pena said.

They worked together to make sure no one felt left out and that this experience sticks with them.

“It was a great week for that to happen after everything that happened last week so we’re super-excited that he was coming to talk to us today,” said Trisch Madaya, Wilkes-Barre YMCA

By the end of the show, everyone was rooting for one another.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.