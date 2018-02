Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- One person is dead and another badly hurt after a crash in Monroe County.

Police say two vehicles crashed around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Route 115 near Brodheadsville near the intersection with Brookmont Drive.

Authorities have not yet released details on the victims or said what led to the deadly crash.

Route 115 is closed in that area while police investigate.