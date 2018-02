Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Flames scorched an apartment building Monday morning in Scranton.

The fire broke out at the place on Willow Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Nine people live at there, but only eight people were home at the time.

They managed to get out safely. However, one person had to go to the hospital for breathing in smoke.

There is no cause yet on this fire in Scranton.