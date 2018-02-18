Two Wyalusing Rams runners are sharing a unique experience this summer. Joe Doss and Luke Auer both made the U.S. Cross Country Team and they're both representing their country at the 2018 Down Under Sports Competition in Australia in June. Our Steve Lloyd caught up with these two friends, who will be running side-by-side this summer, which, of course in Australia is Winter.
Wyalusing Rams Running in Australia
