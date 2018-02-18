Tunkhannock School Officials Respond to Concerns over Possible Threats

Posted 9:18 pm, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15PM, February 18, 2018

TUNKHANNOCK -- School officials in Tunkhannock Area School District sent a message to parents Sunday night following perceived threats made on social media.

The comments on Facebook came after the mass shooting at a high school in Florida that killed 17 people.

The posts don't appear to outright threaten violence, however Tunkhannock Area School District officials met with law enforcement to devise a response and said they do not believe there is any imminent threat to students or staff.

Tunkhannock Area Superintendent Heather McPherson left a message on parents' phones, saying, in part, "We will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and the district attorney's office to improve and fortify our response to any threats. The decision to send your child to school tomorrow is yours, but please know that we are making every effort to keep every child safe."

The schools in the district will operate on a normal schedule on Monday.

