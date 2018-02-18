Trails for Tails Fundraiser for SPCA of Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- People gathered to raise money to give pets a new space to enjoy.

The Trails for Tails event was held Sunday afternoon at Kevin's in Kingston.

People got their fill of food and fun while providing the money needed to build a walking trail for the SPCA of Luzerne County.

It will allow dogs at the shelter to get outside.

"The volunteers and animals there need a safer space in order to walk around and get their exercise, and hopefully we'd help them get adopted eventually," said Mark Angelo of Plains.

People also enjoyed live music and raffles at the fundraiser.