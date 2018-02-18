Trails for Tails Fundraiser for SPCA of Luzerne County

Posted 7:10 pm, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:49PM, February 18, 2018

KINGSTON -- People gathered to raise money to give pets a new space to enjoy.

The Trails for Tails event was held Sunday afternoon at Kevin's in Kingston.

People got their fill of food and fun while providing the money needed to build a walking trail for the SPCA of Luzerne County.

It will allow dogs at the shelter to get outside.

"The volunteers and animals there need a safer space in order to walk around and get their exercise, and hopefully we'd help them get adopted eventually," said Mark Angelo of Plains.

People also enjoyed live music and raffles at the fundraiser.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s