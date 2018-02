UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State students are finally able to take a seat after completing this year’s THON dance marathon, and now the numbers are in.

This year’s THON event raised $10,151,663.93.

Students took part in a 46-hour dance marathon to raise money to help families of pediatric cancer patients pay their medical bills and to raise money for research.

The total for THON 2018, Discovering Tomorrow's Wonder is… $10,151,663.93 pic.twitter.com/okVpEwEnLW — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 18, 2018