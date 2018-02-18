Shopping for Deals on Presidents Day Weekend

Posted 7:12 pm, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32PM, February 18, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Presidents Day weekend is a big weekend for shopping.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Wyoming Valley Mall near Wikes-Barre where plenty of people were taking advantage of big holiday sales.

"Our washer broke, so we're checking out the appliance sales. Sears has 40 percent off. I saw the sign on JCPenney that they have appliances now, so we're just checking out what they have. Anytime you can save money is a good time, so I guess it's good our washer broke now. They don't have sales every day, but Presidents Day brings it out," said Bruce Ginther of Lancaster.

Most sales run through the holiday, so stores expect to be busy again on Monday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s