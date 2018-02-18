Shopping for Deals on Presidents Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Presidents Day weekend is a big weekend for shopping.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Wyoming Valley Mall near Wikes-Barre where plenty of people were taking advantage of big holiday sales.

"Our washer broke, so we're checking out the appliance sales. Sears has 40 percent off. I saw the sign on JCPenney that they have appliances now, so we're just checking out what they have. Anytime you can save money is a good time, so I guess it's good our washer broke now. They don't have sales every day, but Presidents Day brings it out," said Bruce Ginther of Lancaster.

Most sales run through the holiday, so stores expect to be busy again on Monday.