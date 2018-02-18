Shamrocks Beat Stars And Stripes 126-110 in Inaugural Meeting

Posted 10:52 pm, February 18, 2018

Lamont Tillery and Brandon Angradi each scored a team-high 25 points and in the first ever meeting between the two expansion ABA teams, the Scranton Shamrocks beat the NEPA Stars and Stripes 126-110. Chris Shovlin scored a game-high 47 points in the loss for NEPA.

