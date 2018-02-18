Sanctuary Church to Hold Gun Rights Dinner

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- As the heated public debate over gun control continues following the latest mass shooting in Florida, a religious organization in the Poconos is going forward with plans to hold an event later this month in which couples are encouraged to bring assault rifles with them.
Sanctuary Church near Newfoundland in Wayne County announced plans for its religious ceremony before the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine's Day.
The church plans to hold a benefit dinner for a gun rights organization on February 24 called "President Trump Thank You Dinner."
The church is run by the Moon family, which founded the controversial Unification Church in the mid-1900s. The family also owns Kahr Arms, a gun maker in Pike County.
sandy
so a cult in a small town is gathering their assault weapons within walking distance of an elementary school and you idiots think this is not a problem….this little bit of the story tells you nothing of the whole story.
sheere
Finally, some common sense in response to the emotional drama queens on public square.
Mr. Pibbles
VERY COOL!
lefty
its not even a real church…just more divide and conquer tactic .
Eddy's Tattoo
Please, please, please………invite Ben Shapiro to talk about the true statistics and who’s altering the numbers for political gain. He’d be expensive, but he knows the facts about this topic.
Although this is really too soon to be getting into after the tragedy, I knew that this terrible event was going to be blown into a platform for the gun control agenda. Now is NOT the time, liberals. Let people bury their dead and mourn their losses, first. I would attend this, myself, if it were a couple of months down the road. Too soon afterwards, though. Too soon.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Ben Shapiro is phenomenal.
Eric Barton
I’m still trying to figure out how the same people demanding to “save children from guns” are also fighting for abortion.
Bob Calvey
Well Eric see it’s a woman’s right to her own body but you. Can’t sell your perfectly healthy kidney because you don’t have any right to your body go figure
LLoyd Schmucatelli
I probably won’t attend, but will probably send a large donation to this!!!!