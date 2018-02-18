Sanctuary Church to Hold Gun Rights Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- As the heated public debate over gun control continues following the latest mass shooting in Florida, a religious organization in the Poconos is going forward with plans to hold an event later this month in which couples are encouraged to bring assault rifles with them.

Sanctuary Church near Newfoundland in Wayne County announced plans for its religious ceremony before the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine's Day.

The church plans to hold a benefit dinner for a gun rights organization on February 24 called "President Trump Thank You Dinner."

The church is run by the Moon family, which founded the controversial Unification Church in the mid-1900s. The family also owns Kahr Arms, a gun maker in Pike County.