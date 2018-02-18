Rallying Against Gun Violence in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A large group gathered on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon to voice their opinions on the gun control issue. Many are calling for stricter gun laws and more assistance for the mentally ill.

Signs were held high and faces were stern during the "Enough is Enough" rally.

The grassroots group Action Together organized the event in Wilkes-Barre following the latest mass shooting.

The massacre in Parkland, Florida has once again put gun control at the center of public debate.

"We're so very tired of hearing the constant excuses from those who would do nothing to solve this crisis," said Andrew Wilczak, Action Together.

Olanda Carter of Wilkes-Barre lost her son Tyzheke to gun violence in September of 2014. She's calling for stricter gun laws.

"I want my kids to go to school safely. I want them to grow up safely. I want them to be able to go to large public events safely. There's just too many innocent lives taken, young and old," Carter said.

Martha Hart of Wilkes-Barre has been close to being a victim of gun violence at the hands of someone with mental health issues. She believes any solution to gun violence also includes treatment for people with mental illness.

"There's too many mentally ill people that are thrown to the wolves. They don't have any help. They live on the street. They don't have anything. He was a Vietnam veteran for crying out loud. Where was his help?" Hart said.

Among those who spoke in front of the large crowd was a high school student who felt the need to represent the youth because she can relate to the victims in Parkland, Florida.

"Young people do need representation. A lot of times we're mistaken to be uneducated or ignorant or stubborn, and I don't believe that's true. I believe I should be out here to speak for the rest of the youth and speak with the people who are with me and are scared, and I think we need to be heard," said Chloe Poorman, Wyoming Valley West junior.

In light of the latest deadly mass shooting at a school, organizers of this rally are demanding immediate action from Congress to keep kids safe.