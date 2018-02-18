Rallying Against Gun Violence in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE -- A large group gathered on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon to voice their opinions on the gun control issue. Many are calling for stricter gun laws and more assistance for the mentally ill.
Signs were held high and faces were stern during the "Enough is Enough" rally.
The grassroots group Action Together organized the event in Wilkes-Barre following the latest mass shooting.
The massacre in Parkland, Florida has once again put gun control at the center of public debate.
"We're so very tired of hearing the constant excuses from those who would do nothing to solve this crisis," said Andrew Wilczak, Action Together.
Olanda Carter of Wilkes-Barre lost her son Tyzheke to gun violence in September of 2014. She's calling for stricter gun laws.
"I want my kids to go to school safely. I want them to grow up safely. I want them to be able to go to large public events safely. There's just too many innocent lives taken, young and old," Carter said.
Martha Hart of Wilkes-Barre has been close to being a victim of gun violence at the hands of someone with mental health issues. She believes any solution to gun violence also includes treatment for people with mental illness.
"There's too many mentally ill people that are thrown to the wolves. They don't have any help. They live on the street. They don't have anything. He was a Vietnam veteran for crying out loud. Where was his help?" Hart said.
Among those who spoke in front of the large crowd was a high school student who felt the need to represent the youth because she can relate to the victims in Parkland, Florida.
"Young people do need representation. A lot of times we're mistaken to be uneducated or ignorant or stubborn, and I don't believe that's true. I believe I should be out here to speak for the rest of the youth and speak with the people who are with me and are scared, and I think we need to be heard," said Chloe Poorman, Wyoming Valley West junior.
In light of the latest deadly mass shooting at a school, organizers of this rally are demanding immediate action from Congress to keep kids safe.
26 comments
black rifles matter
And in other news, in less time it took for them to assemble and disperse, more babies were aborted and more innocent people were killed by drunk drivers. But this crowd is OK with that because they think there’s no problem with ripping infants from the womb or having a drink and getting behind the wheel.
seen it all
Bunch of nothings , as they go home to do their booze/drugs, gambling and union/ govt. jobs that cause what they are protesting . Normal people are not out “protesting ” for some democratic lobby , I Call BS . Which nitwits left the AR-15’s become “legal” and why aren’t drugs and thugs simply jailed long term when caught with any weapon . Mental health needs to examine these “protestors ” . But at least the “semi” automatics will finally begone just by the inevitable conclusion of the stupidity behind selling them to the public .
Charlie
just say it already: take all guns away
Stoopid
Guns guns guns. I
A majority of mass shootings are committed by a person with mental health issues and their terrible parents that don’t get them the help they need
Jay
So why do this happen all of the time in the United States but is extremely rare in every other developed country on earth???? No ones mentally ill in other countries?????
Archie Beal
Lloyd what do you do for a living? I am inclined to believe NOTHING! You shouldn’t have an opinion…you welfare section 8 trailer park dwelling bum. Sounds about right.
Bob Calvey
Archie Archie Archie y you gotta b so mean
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Archie is just mad and exhibiting classic left wing response because I own him every time I decide I have time to engage his stupidity between taking a poo and wiping my azz.. Isn’t that right Archie? You’re just mad that I use you as a substitute for the TP?
Archie Beal
I attended was in attendance of this rally….as you can see I am not alone in the protest of this out of control firearm issue that is,terribly plaguing this country…I am sure i f yo u watched the national news you would’ve seen protesting for this matter is taking place nationwide…I am confident our voices will be heard and the law makers will eventually readjust the 2nd ammendment as needed and the zealous gun will not be pleased when their proclaimed privilege is deservedly restricted…as I have stated in the past it will come to fruition…those that disagree are in denial…the carnage and nonsense needs to stop…we were informed today by several political figures in attendance that the NRA will be useless and have little effect once the democrats regain power…which is will become a reality in the future…people I urge you VOTE DEMOCRAT…we need to make a stand and we will succeed as we remain strong on our mission and bond together! People of this country are becoming sickened by the lack of a response from the GOP…they will offer their prayers….but prayers will not stop the violence…DEMOCRATS will!
sheere
So you use the sadness from the tragedy in Fl to tell everyone to “Vote Democrat.”
And you believe democrat officials telling you they will somehow destroy the Second Amendment. They might. Thats why I am voting REPBULICAN.
Bob Calvey
Yo Archie when you dummycrat had the house the Senate and the Muslim terrorist for president what did you do about guns then o wait wait wait. That’s right NOTHING
Lloyd Schmucatelli
You anti gunners always forget or intentionally leave out 2 minor but significant details: Conformity and Confiscation.
Go ahead and repeal the 2nd. Fine.. Then what? The 2nd is the last and final stonghold for those of us that understand what built this country and what it takes to keep it. So go ahead and repeal it. Then come and take them.. You want to see every square inch of this country erupt?!?! We will honor and respect our forefathers over this to the death. Try to illegally take peoples personal private property (guns) like this.
It all sounds good and your rallies are cute and you get all warm and fuzzy, but it will never happen. You’re being led on by every politician in your corner as well, because they all know that this is one line they cant cross.
‘Murica baby.
black rifles matter
Blah, blah, blah. Hasn’t happened, isn’t happening, not going to happen. 2A is here to stay. And i doubt you were at any rally – you just like to stir the pot. People with common sense know the root of the problem, the wackadoodle bleeding hearts want a feel-good remedy and are trying to treat a symptom.
Cowboy
99 percent of people that kill with guns are high on drugs or it’s over drugs.
You people get a life and work on crime in WB. You can’t even fix your own problems.
The Second Amendment keeps my family safe.😎
Tom
How many bad guys have you shot in defense of your family, Tex? Now compare that number to the number of innocent kids shot in schools. The Second Amendment doesn’t make your family safe, it puts them in peril.
black rifles matter
How many innocent people are killed by drunk drivers? Let’s make drinking and driving illegal, that will stop it. Or let’s just get rid of booze altogether, that worked great in the 20’s.
sheere
They probably support illegal aliens, killing babies by abortion and want to force feed nazi type laws on us.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Ok. I watched the video. Yep, crap again.
WNEP: Why Not Evoke Paranoia?
A few things. The last person interviewed? Well, let’s just her say that her argument was immediately null and void once I saw her hipster liberal glasses. Anyone with those type of glasses and on the left, gets automatically disqualified from having an opinion!
That’s a fact. Too liberal for any amount of reason to be injected into their psyche. The brain eating disease of liberalism that they have contracted has take hold for far too long.
The doofus holding the yellow sign that states some retarded and regurgitated nonsense about people loving their guns more then their kids.
Well, I love my kids very much and keep my guns to protect them at all costs.
So F OFF!
The lady complaining about the mentally ill looks mentally ill herself.
The colored lady looks like she was imported just for the protest. Probably not a WB native.
NYC or Philly maybe?
These protest are all suspect!!!! They have agenda hidden within them that is easy to spot if you know what you are looking for.
Some of the people there have pure intentions, but underneath it all there is a darker hand at work.
All under the flag of “save the children”.
You can’t get much more of a “pull at the heart strings” chant than that.
Really sick of it.
Never too many Llllls in Lloyd
Lloyd, your posts are absolutely genius! I have nothing to post, you’ve said it all for me. Keep on keepin on. Good stuff!
slim
nothing better to do i guess.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Tyzheke?
Is that even real?
Ghetto thug on thug violence is certainly different than what happened in Florida.
George banks
Child’s play!
Eddy's Tattoo
oh, please. really? banned for suggesting that Congress can’t keep kids safe and that HIPPA laws need revision?
Please, WNEP – relax your moderating algorithm. This is still the Land Of Free Speech, last I heard.
Mr. Pibbles
Why don’t these delicate citizens take to Wilkesbarre’s streets and protest the drug dealing murderous thugs out of the city? You know….something that will actually help save lives. Not this nonsense.
meh
“SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED”
COME TAKE THEM!!!
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Liberalism: Find a cure!!!
The cancer is spreading!
Oh and a rally for this in center city WB of all places??? Hahahahahaha!!!!
Now that’s FN funny!!