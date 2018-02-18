Poconos Packed on Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- People came from all over the tri-state area to spend Presidents Day weekend in the Poconos.

The area's big attractions were packed with people celebrating with their families.

Visitors came from all over the Northeast to spend time on the slopes and in the pool.

"We have a lot of people that are coming and joining us for the entire weekend and staying well into the week from New Jersey, from New York, lot of people from Pennsylvania. I met some people from Delaware and Connecticut this morning as well," said Don Pleau, Kalahari Resort.

Kalahari Resort near Pocono Summit was busy enough to break records this holiday weekend.

"The Great Karoo buffet served over 1,300 people for breakfast and our B-Lux restaurant had its best day ever serving lunch and dinner from 11 to 11 yesterday," added Pleau.

Others looking to venture outside at Camelback Resort near Tannersville faced heavy traffic and long lines on the slopes because of the holiday crowds.

"It took us actually around two hours to drive 15 miles because that road over there was jam packed," said Dominique Albano from Long Island.

People waited and waited to reach the mountain, and when they finally did, they had to wait some more.

"Patience is key and as soon as you hit the lift, just think you're going down the mountain soon enough," said Michaela Wilson of New Jersey.

The lines to get on the ski lift were long at Camelback, but skiers and snowboarders told Newswatch 16 once they're on the slope, it's well worth the wait.

"It's worth it. Once you hit that slope and you hit that high, it's pretty good," said Rojay Laboisslene from New York City.

"Even after all the aggravation and stuff, at the end of the day, it's well worth it," said Aaron Schatzman of New Jersey.

Attractions in the Poconos plan to see steady crowds throughout the rest of the week because of the holiday and school winter breaks.