Pizza for Paws in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE -- An event in Wilkes-Barre aimed to help raise money for cats without a home.

Whiskers World held the fundraiser at Rodano's on Public Square on Sunday.

People got their fill of food and fun while providing support to a local organization that focuses on stray cats.

Whiskers World provides food and care for any cat that is in need.

"There are so many unwanted cats out there, and people are turning a blind eye to this problem. It's an epidemic," said organizer Brenda Buckler.

The group hopes to build a shelter to continue helping animals.