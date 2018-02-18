Man Charged Following Stabbing in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A man is facing charges after a stabbing in Hazleton.

Hakein Perkins, 44, of Hazleton, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and other charges.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Diamond Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fight.

Officers took Perkins and another man into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Investigators have not said what led up to the fight and stabbing.