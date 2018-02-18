Dan Wowak, owner of Coalcracker Bushcraft, will show us how to start a fire in the snow and then cook us up a traditional trappers meal called bannock.
Making Traditional Bannock with Coalcracker Bushcraft
-
Outdoor Survival Tips
-
Coalcracker Bushcraft Winter Survival
-
Man Accused of Attempted Homicide in Pocono Shooting
-
One Person Hurt in Lackawanna County Crash
-
Heading to March for Life in Washington
-
-
Two Arrested for Deadly Lycoming County Shooting
-
D.A. Forwards School District Mechanic Case to Attorney General
-
UPDATE: Donation Will Allow Ice Rink to Open in Union County
-
Lawsuit Pits Police Officers Against Chief, Mayor
-
Feast or Fast: When Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday Coincide
-
-
President Trump Announces Plan to Move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem
-
Ukrainian Food and Music Brings Community Together
-
Students Organize ‘The Giving Tree’ to Make Holidays Brighter