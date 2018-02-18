‘Hero’ Teacher Laid to Rest in Florida

Posted 11:29 pm, February 18, 2018

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A teacher killed in the school shooting in Florida who had ties to Wayne County was laid to rest in Florida on Sunday.

Scott Beigel was a camp counselor at Camp Starlight in Wayne County.

He was also a geography teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where a gunman opened fire on Valentine's Day, killing 17 people.

Students say Beigel saved their lives by unlocking and opening his classroom door, letting them inside to escape the shooter. Beigel was shot and killed.

Beigel's loved ones gathered for his funeral on Sunday at a synagogue in Boca Raton.

