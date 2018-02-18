Fire Forces 14 from Home in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL -- The Red Cross is helping 14 people after a fire damaged their homes in Northumberland County.
Crews were called out to a double block home along West 6th Street in Mount Carmel just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials say a neighbor spotted smoke and knocked on both doors and woke up the families.
Everyone made it out safely except for a cat.
Officials say an electrical problem in a bathroom ceiling sparked the fire.
The families are not able to return to their homes just yet.
40.792531 -76.418953