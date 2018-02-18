Fire Forces 14 from Home in Mount Carmel

Posted 7:12 pm, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:29PM, February 18, 2018

MOUNT CARMEL -- The Red Cross is helping 14 people after a fire damaged their homes in Northumberland County.

Crews were called out to a double block home along West 6th Street in Mount Carmel just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say a neighbor spotted smoke and knocked on both doors and woke up the families.

Everyone made it out safely except for a cat.

Officials say an electrical problem in a bathroom ceiling sparked the fire.

The families are not able to return to their homes just yet.

