Fire Forces 14 from Home in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL -- The Red Cross is helping 14 people after a fire damaged their homes in Northumberland County.

Crews were called out to a double block home along West 6th Street in Mount Carmel just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say a neighbor spotted smoke and knocked on both doors and woke up the families.

Everyone made it out safely except for a cat.

Officials say an electrical problem in a bathroom ceiling sparked the fire.

The families are not able to return to their homes just yet.