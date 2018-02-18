Bowling Tournament to Benefit Local Organizations

Posted 7:11 pm, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44PM, February 18, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- People gathered to bowl a few frames and to raise money in Wilkes-Barre.

The 24th annual WVCCU Norman G. Fulkerson Memorial Bowling Tournament was held Sunday.

The NEPA Chapter of Credit Unions sponsored the event at Chacko's Family Bowling Center.

The event raises money for several charities including Meals on Wheels Pittston, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Pennsylvania Credit Union Foundation, St. Francis of Assisi Scranton, and two local fire companies.

A raffle was held, and there was plenty of food and fun all at the fundraiser in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s