Bowling Tournament to Benefit Local Organizations

WILKES-BARRE -- People gathered to bowl a few frames and to raise money in Wilkes-Barre.

The 24th annual WVCCU Norman G. Fulkerson Memorial Bowling Tournament was held Sunday.

The NEPA Chapter of Credit Unions sponsored the event at Chacko's Family Bowling Center.

The event raises money for several charities including Meals on Wheels Pittston, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Pennsylvania Credit Union Foundation, St. Francis of Assisi Scranton, and two local fire companies.

A raffle was held, and there was plenty of food and fun all at the fundraiser in Wilkes-Barre.