Watch Live: THON 2018

Wyalusing Wrestling Finding Success This Season

Posted 6:39 pm, February 17, 2018, by

Wrestling teams across the state are battling it out in sectionals this weekend. Then it's districts, regionals and states. Wyalusing is enjoying one of the best years in school history. They have a defending state champion in Creighton Edsell, but they have a great team, as well. Led by seven seniors, the Rams are 19-5 in duals this season. Steve Lloyd stopped by the Rams' wrestling room.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s