Wrestling teams across the state are battling it out in sectionals this weekend. Then it's districts, regionals and states. Wyalusing is enjoying one of the best years in school history. They have a defending state champion in Creighton Edsell, but they have a great team, as well. Led by seven seniors, the Rams are 19-5 in duals this season. Steve Lloyd stopped by the Rams' wrestling room.
Wyalusing Wrestling Finding Success This Season
