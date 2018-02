Vino Rosso: Chicken Rollatini and Salmon with Fresh Pineapple and Cream Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vino Rosso in Peckville offers amazing Old World Italian dishes including chicken, veal, steak, and seafood cooked in your favorite sauces. Executive Chef Dave and Owner Danny create Chicken Rollatini and Salmon with Fresh Pineapple and Cream Sauce.

Chicken Rollatini

Boneless Chicken breast

Mix ricotta, lemon zest, Mozzarella, spinach, one egg yolk,

thinly sliced prosciutto

Stuff Chicken Breast

with prosciutto and cheese mixture

roll tightly close

Then flour the chicken

Pan sear in oil

drain

add mushrooms, garlic, marsala wine,

Reduce

Add beef stock

Finish with butter.

Polenta-boil milk

butter

add butter

amount depending on serving

When boiling add the cornmeal

Stir frequently

Finish with cheese

Plate and serve

Wild caught salmon sauteed in a pineapple cream topped with a grilled pineapple.

pan sear salmon

drain oil

1/2 cup pineapple juice

add a touch of cream

reduce

add salt and pepper to taste

grill a pineapple and place on top