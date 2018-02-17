Vigil in Sunbury for Florida School Shooting Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida, a vigil was held in Northumberland County on Saturday to remember the victims and call for safer gun laws.

Organizers held the vigil in Sunbury after seeing yet another deadly shooting at a school in America. This time it was in Florida.

The message at the vigil: enough is enough, and lawmakers should do something to save lives.

"It is time for common sense legislation to stop the carnage."

The signs read "Enough Is Enough" as people stood in Cameron Park demanding change.

More than 100 strong made their voices heard in a call for lawmakers to put a stop to gun violence.

"There are some natural things that we have to worry about. Human beings have had to worry about measles and smallpox and things like that, but there are some human created things that we have to do something about, and gun violence is a human creation," said Shari Jacobson.

The group Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America held the vigil in response to the mass shooting that left 17 dead at a high school in Florida on Valentine's Day.

Organizers held a vigil back in December to mark the five years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Those who came out demand state lawmakers enact safer gun laws to protect their communities.

"Something has to be done about it. We can't sacrifice our children because people are afraid that someone is going to take all of their guns away," said Mary Moser of New Columbia.

The deadly shootings inside schools have both teachers and parents worried.

Eileen Fangmann of Northumberland tells Newswatch 16 as a teacher she is concerned about her students' safety.

"It's always enough is enough, and it's not a one size fits all. It's not one solution, but we need to come together to solve this particular issue," said Fangmann.

"It keeps happening for lack of political courage out there, and when we rise up as a community, politicians will gain courage if we push them," said Scott Kershner of Selinsgrove.

Jack Nentwig of Sunbury was walking by the vigil before it started. As a gun owner, Nentwig believes schools and communities should pay more attention to warning signs.

"I would suggest when they see a kid like that they report him to the faculty instead of letting it go," Nentwig said.

Moms Demand Action supports political candidates who plan to make safer gun laws in Pennsylvania and the U.S.