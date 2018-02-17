Watch Live: THON 2018

Shooting in Edwardsville Under Investigation

Posted 6:51 pm, February 17, 2018

EDWARDSVILLE -- Police in part of Luzerne County are still trying to get to the bottom of a late-night shooting.

Shots rang out around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Hillside Avenue in Edwardsville.

Several officers spent hours at the scene but would not say exactly what happened.

