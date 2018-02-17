RailRiders Holding Job Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Before long they'll be playing ball at PNC Field in Lackawanna County, and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will need all hands on deck.

Newswatch 16 stopped by a job fair for the minor league club on Saturday.

People filled out job applications and had interviews with the organization for all types of positions. That includes selling tickets, ushers, grounds crew, and more.

"I'm semi-retired. I work from 7 to 1, so I have a chance now to work the games at the stadium. I come here anyway because I enjoy baseball and I enjoy the Yankees," said Joe Pusateri of Dunmore.

Opening day for the RailRiders is April 6 at PNC Field.